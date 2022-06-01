Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0205 on Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Klever has a total market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $6.01 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Klever has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.04474613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00452784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

