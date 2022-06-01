Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.10-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Koppers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE KOP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.05. 841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,173. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Koppers has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.87.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $459.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.60%.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

