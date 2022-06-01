Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHNGY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 290 to CHF 300 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 260 to CHF 269 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Kuehne + Nagel International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,319. Kuehne + Nagel International has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $1.3138 per share. This represents a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (Get Rating)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne + Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.