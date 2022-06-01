KUN (KUN) Price Reaches $17.10 on Exchanges

KUN (KUN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. KUN has a total market capitalization of $34,196.29 and approximately $23.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KUN has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for about $17.10 or 0.00054210 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.7% against the dollar and now trades at $824.30 or 0.02613455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00454698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008225 BTC.

About KUN

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

