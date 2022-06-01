LABS Group (LABS) Price Tops $0.0012

LABS Group (LABS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $107,327.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LABS Group has traded down 14.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,544% against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

