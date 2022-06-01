Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $118.72

Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $118.72 and last traded at $118.74, with a volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on LANC. Benchmark downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.57.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.49 million for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,813,000 after acquiring an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,058,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 556,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares during the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile (NASDAQ:LANC)

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

