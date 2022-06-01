Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:LSEAW traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,925. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,865,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

