LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up about 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $27,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in LHC Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in LHC Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens downgraded LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of LHCG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,310. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.68 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $571.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

