Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 42,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,458,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li-Cycle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98.

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LICY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,534,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

