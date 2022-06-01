Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Shares Acquired by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty Media Acquisition worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 46.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 125.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $302,000. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMACA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 29,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,345. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

