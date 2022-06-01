Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.63 Million in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,514,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

NASDAQ GT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,871. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.41.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.