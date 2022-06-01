Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,894 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.7% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,468 shares during the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.37.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.90. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.94. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

