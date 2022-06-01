LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.28.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.
About LightInTheBox (Get Rating)
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightInTheBox (LITB)
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.