LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.28.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.15 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 2.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in LightInTheBox by 43.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

