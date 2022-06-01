Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,270 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $2.65.
A number of research firms recently commented on LILM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
