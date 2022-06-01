Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,335 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,270 shares.The stock last traded at $2.72 and had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on LILM. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lilium from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lilium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.48.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lilium by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Lilium by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. The company has a strategic collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA Lilium N.V. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

