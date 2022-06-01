LINK (LN) Price Hits $52.34 on Top Exchanges

LINK (LN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. LINK has a total market cap of $312.74 million and $365,999.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be bought for about $52.34 or 0.00175072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, LINK has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,544% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.94 or 0.13213336 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $131.93 or 0.00441330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031752 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008723 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem . The official website for LINK is link.network

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

