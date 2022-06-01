Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Liquity (LQTY) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. Liquity has a market capitalization of $88.47 million and $712,604.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00004119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 688.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,280,242 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

