Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Cut to GBX 61

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 61 ($0.77) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 52 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.76) to GBX 61 ($0.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 45 ($0.57) to GBX 44 ($0.56) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.25 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 44.89 ($0.57) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £31.27 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.89. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 38.10 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 56 ($0.71).

In other news, insider Charlie Nunn sold 404,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63), for a total transaction of £202,046 ($255,625.00). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 322,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53), for a total transaction of £135,534.84 ($171,476.27).

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.