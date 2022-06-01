LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 15,799 Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,098,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,192,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,098,000 after acquiring an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100,485 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.02. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $36.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

DFH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.