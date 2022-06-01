LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 29,471 Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Latch by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Latch by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Latch by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Latch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latch by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LTCH opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Latch, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $14.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTCH. Imperial Capital cut Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Latch from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

