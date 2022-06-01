LMR Partners LLP Buys Shares of 9,488 Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 237,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after buying an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Navient news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc acquired 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $5,402,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NAVI stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 19.55, a current ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $14.43 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

