LMR Partners LLP Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,915 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Telecom Argentina were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telecom Argentina stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.46. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $6.59.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.13 million. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 4.84%. On average, analysts expect that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Telecom Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

