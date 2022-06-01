LMR Partners LLP Invests $343,000 in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $69,612,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $28,203,000. Aravt Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $19,637,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the third quarter valued at $18,849,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $4,456,000. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMLR stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $189.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Semler Scientific ( OTCMKTS:SMLR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.07). Semler Scientific had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 37.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Semler Scientific from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

