LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 95,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,600,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,524,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,200,000 after acquiring an additional 17,936 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NYSE:AVY opened at $172.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $156.51 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

