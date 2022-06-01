LMR Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 6,906 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,906 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $51.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.20 and its 200-day moving average is $53.51.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

