LMR Partners LLP Takes $460,000 Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 616.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Boston Beer by 860.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.60.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $355.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $418.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1,118.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

