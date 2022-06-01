LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,861 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 959,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after acquiring an additional 573,868 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,067,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,849,000 after acquiring an additional 424,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,153,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after acquiring an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of IRM opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.