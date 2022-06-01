LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $65.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $75.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 110.98%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

