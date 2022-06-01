Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Down to $5.88

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.88, but opened at $5.76. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $674.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.78 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 8.44%. Research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

