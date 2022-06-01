Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,649,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 45,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.71. 22,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,908. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

