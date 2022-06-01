Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Boosts Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,786 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,048 shares during the quarter. DICK’S Sporting Goods comprises approximately 1.3% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.29% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $29,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKS. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 14,174 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 83,979 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. OTR Global cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.53.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 9,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,105.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,920,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,086 shares of company stock worth $20,312,486 over the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $79.91. 13,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

