Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Buys Shares of 12,622 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GS. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $6.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.90 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $109.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $18.60 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.31.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,104 shares of company stock worth $16,116,761 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

