Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $4.37 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,517. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.