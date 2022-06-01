Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.27. 31,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.