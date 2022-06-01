Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,283 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $35,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group stock traded down $15.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,551. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.20 and a 200 day moving average of $595.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Argus upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $722.73.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

