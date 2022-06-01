Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 49,299 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,299 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $44,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total value of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,660 shares of company stock worth $31,767,638 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $172.02. 9,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.96 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on VRSK. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.80.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

