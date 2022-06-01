Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 18,482 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.33% of Kura Oncology worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.55. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,448. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KURA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

