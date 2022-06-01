Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,679 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $7,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRO. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after acquiring an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 2,708,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,776,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 307,816 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

STRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, CEO William J. Newell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 7,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,666. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sutro Biopharma (Get Rating)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.