Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Boosts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for about 1.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.45% of Thor Industries worth $25,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Thor Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,612.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,790. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.19.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.40%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

