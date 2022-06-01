Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 1,352 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

Shares of CCEP traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.88. 7,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,344. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

