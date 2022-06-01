Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 59,806 Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FREQ. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FREQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.10. 2,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FREQ shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.