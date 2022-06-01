Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $14.25 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,607 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $14,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Shares of Pool stock traded down $4.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $394.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,232. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $377.52 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.83 and its 200 day moving average is $472.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

