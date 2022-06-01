Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $20.03 Million Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 104.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,930 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.49% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $20,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 7,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,293. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.63. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.32) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,106.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,674 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

