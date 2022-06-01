Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.02.

NYSE CRM traded up $20.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.14. 398,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.87, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $464,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $26,634,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.