Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Increases Stock Position in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,049,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,808 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 2.47% of G1 Therapeutics worth $10,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 529,863 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 55.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 244,445 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 346,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 136,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 129,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,763. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

