Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77,337 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.13% of Hologic worth $24,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,584,000 after buying an additional 423,495 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,486,000 after buying an additional 398,923 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after buying an additional 26,894 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after buying an additional 1,171,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hologic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after buying an additional 404,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 11,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,554. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HOLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.