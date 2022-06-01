Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Lowers Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 246,664 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 0.27% of NeoGenomics worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,038,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $48,625,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,941. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $117.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

