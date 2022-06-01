Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 18,482 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned 0.33% of Kura Oncology worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ:KURA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 635 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,448. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.37. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.