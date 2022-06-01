Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases 80,344 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 949,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,344 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $18,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 94,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

