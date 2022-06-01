Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577,798 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $14,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,797,569 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $96,800,000 after acquiring an additional 174,530 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,480,336 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239,147 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,138,521 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $69,079,000 after purchasing an additional 596,012 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after purchasing an additional 857,490 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315,228 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,987 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCM traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.27. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

