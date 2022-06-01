Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 528,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,679 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 133.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 5.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

NASDAQ STRO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. 7,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

